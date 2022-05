An eye-witness said emergency services are currently in Willingdon Road by the junction with Wish Hill (6pm on Monday, May 9).

Ambulance and fire crews have attended the incident, according to an eye-witness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service said two people were handed over into the care of the ambulance crew.

Emergency service crews in Willingdon Road, Eastbourne SUS-220905-181118001

A van and a car were involved in the collision, according to the fire service.

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.

READ THIS: Driver taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision