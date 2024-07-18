Eastbourne road blocked following overturned vehicle

A road in Eastbourne has been blocked due to an overturned vehicle this evening (July 18).

A road in Eastbourne has been blocked due to an overturned vehicle this evening (July 18).

The AA has reported that the road is partially blocked both ways and there is heavy traffic due to a rolled over car on the A2021 Whitley Road both ways around St Philips Avenue.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.