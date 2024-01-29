BREAKING

A road in Eastbourne has been blocked following a two car collision this evening (January 29)
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Jan 2024, 18:31 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 18:32 GMT
Princes Road in Eastbourne has been blocked following a two car collision at approximately 5.15pm.

The AA reported that the road had closed and caused delays due to the crash.

The collision is reported to have taken place between Ramsay Way and the A259 Pevensey Bay Road

The nearby Ramsay Way is still open for traffic.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

