Eastbourne road blocked following two car collision
A road in Eastbourne has been blocked following a two car collision this evening (January 29)
Princes Road in Eastbourne has been blocked following a two car collision at approximately 5.15pm.
The AA reported that the road had closed and caused delays due to the crash.
The collision is reported to have taken place between Ramsay Way and the A259 Pevensey Bay Road
The nearby Ramsay Way is still open for traffic.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.