A road in Eastbourne is currently blocked following a two car crash and oil spillage this morning (Friday, August 9).

Kings Drive near Eastbourne Hospital is blocked following the crash involving the two cars.

According to the AA there is queueing traffic on all approaches following the crash and there is currently congestion to the A2280 which is queueing back to the Lottbridge roundabout.

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.