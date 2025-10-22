A road in Eastbourne is closed this morning (Wednesday, October 22) due to an ‘emergency police incident’, according to reports.

Traffic is being diverted, including bus services.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to a police incident on Pembury Road, 1 and 1A services will be diverting via Langney Rise like a 1B and will be unable to serve Sevenoaks Road until further notice.”

On X, the Sussex Traffic Watch account said: “Pembury Road, Eastbourne closed due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Langney Rise and Faversham Road.”

We will have more as we get it.