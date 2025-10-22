Eastbourne road closed due to 'emergency incident'; police at scene
A road in Eastbourne is closed this morning (Wednesday, October 22) due to an ‘emergency police incident’, according to reports.
Traffic is being diverted, including bus services.
In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to a police incident on Pembury Road, 1 and 1A services will be diverting via Langney Rise like a 1B and will be unable to serve Sevenoaks Road until further notice.”
On X, the Sussex Traffic Watch account said: “Pembury Road, Eastbourne closed due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Langney Rise and Faversham Road.”
We will have more as we get it.