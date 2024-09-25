Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Eastbourne road has been closed following emergency South East Water works.

Churchdale Road has been closed for the works and East Sussex Highways has said that the road is ‘anticipated to reopen on Monday, September 30.’

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Churchdale Road, Eastbourne is closed for emergency South east water works. The road is anticipated to re-open on Monday, September 30. We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The road had previously been closed in July due to a ‘leak in South East Water’s network.’

South East Water have been contacted for comment.