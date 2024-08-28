Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a large fly tip of asbestos.

Paradise Drive in Eastbourne has been temporarily closed due to a large fly tip of asbestos, Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council has issued a warning to residents to stay clear of the area while the hazardous waste is being removed and to report if they have any information about the fly tipping to Sussex Police online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson said: “Our Environment First Team are on site with East Sussex Highways, and are working with removal contractors to have this hazardous waste removed as soon as possible.

Paradise Drive in Eastbourne has been temporarily closed due to a large fly tip of asbestos, Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

"Pedestrians, please keep clear of the area as this waste presents a health hazard to anyone not wearing protective equipment.

"Unfortunately, there is no identifying evidence amongst the waste. However, if you have information to share on this crime, please report it to Sussex Police.”