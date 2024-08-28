Eastbourne road closed following large fly tip of asbestos
Paradise Drive in Eastbourne has been temporarily closed due to a large fly tip of asbestos, Eastbourne Borough Council has confirmed.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council has issued a warning to residents to stay clear of the area while the hazardous waste is being removed and to report if they have any information about the fly tipping to Sussex Police online.
The spokesperson said: “Our Environment First Team are on site with East Sussex Highways, and are working with removal contractors to have this hazardous waste removed as soon as possible.
"Pedestrians, please keep clear of the area as this waste presents a health hazard to anyone not wearing protective equipment.
"Unfortunately, there is no identifying evidence amongst the waste. However, if you have information to share on this crime, please report it to Sussex Police.”
