Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in Eastbourne was closed on Tuesday, November 12, following an oil spill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eastbourne A2040 was closed both ways between Upperton Road and St Anne's Road at 8pm that evening due to the spill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Highways confirmed that The Highway Steward attended the emergency incident, closing the road.

The road was subsequently reopened the road at 8.30pm that same evening after cleaning the spill.

A road in Eastbourne was closed on Tuesday, November 12, following an oil spill.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The Highway Steward attended an emergency report of an oil spill on The Avenue in Eastbourne on Tuesday afternoon.

“The road was closed for cleaning and re-opened at 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.”