Eastbourne road closed following oil spill
A road in Eastbourne was closed on Tuesday, November 12, following an oil spill.
The Eastbourne A2040 was closed both ways between Upperton Road and St Anne's Road at 8pm that evening due to the spill.
East Sussex Highways confirmed that The Highway Steward attended the emergency incident, closing the road.
The road was subsequently reopened the road at 8.30pm that same evening after cleaning the spill.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The Highway Steward attended an emergency report of an oil spill on The Avenue in Eastbourne on Tuesday afternoon.
“The road was closed for cleaning and re-opened at 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.”
