Eastbourne road closed following oil spill after crash

A road in Eastbourne is closed following an oil on the carriageway due to a crash.

The AA reported at 9.40am on August 6 that the B2103 Dukes Drive was blocked both ways from Bedes Prep School to Wellcombe Crescent was following a crash.

East Sussex Highways confirmed that an emergency road closure was put in place Upper Dukes Drive due an oil spill on the carriageway following the incident.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “The road will be reopened once it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.