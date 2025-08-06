Eastbourne road closed following oil spill after crash
A road in Eastbourne is closed following an oil on the carriageway due to a crash.
The AA reported at 9.40am on August 6 that the B2103 Dukes Drive was blocked both ways from Bedes Prep School to Wellcombe Crescent was following a crash.
East Sussex Highways confirmed that an emergency road closure was put in place Upper Dukes Drive due an oil spill on the carriageway following the incident.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “The road will be reopened once it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.
