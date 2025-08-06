Eastbourne road closed following oil spill after crash

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
A road in Eastbourne is closed following an oil on the carriageway due to a crash.

The AA reported at 9.40am on August 6 that the B2103 Dukes Drive was blocked both ways from Bedes Prep School to Wellcombe Crescent was following a crash.

East Sussex Highways confirmed that an emergency road closure was put in place Upper Dukes Drive due an oil spill on the carriageway following the incident.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “The road will be reopened once it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

Related topics:Sussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice