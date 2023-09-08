Eastbourne road closed overnight following major car crash
A cliffside road in Eastbourne was closed for hours following a serious car crash.
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST
Sussex Police were carrying out investigation work after a serious car crash at around 8pm last night (September 7) on Beachy Head Road, Beachy Head, near Eastbourne.
Emergency services were at the scene including firefighters and the air ambulance car.
The road was closed both ways between Warren Hill, Eastbourne, and Birling Gap.
It remained closed until at least 4am today (September 8), but has since reopened.