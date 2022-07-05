Eastbourne road closures for work on four major roundabouts

East Sussex County Council said the following roundabouts will be closed from 8pm-6am for work to be carried out:

From today (Tuesday, July 5) until Friday (July 8) morning, Lottbridge Drove Roundabout will be closed.

On Friday (July 8) Seaside Roundabout will be closed.

Roads closed in Eastbourne this month

Shinewater Roundabout will be closed for three nights from next Monday (July 11).

Langney Roundabout will be closed overnight next Friday (July 15).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “These are four very well used roundabouts on a busy route through Eastbourne which are in need of some surface repairs.

“We appreciate closing these roundabouts will cause disruption to residents and motorists, but we hope to keep this to a minimum by carrying out the works overnight. We would like to thank the public for their patience.”