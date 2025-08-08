Eastbourne road reopened following crash
A road in Eastbourne has reopened following a collision which took place two days earlier.
The AA reported at 9.40am on August 6 that the B2103 Dukes Drive was blocked both ways from Bedes Prep School to Wellcombe Crescent was following a crash.
East Sussex Highways confirmed that an emergency road closure was put in place Upper Dukes Drive due an oil spill on the carriageway following the incident.
In an update on Friday, August 8, East Sussex Highways confirmed that the road had been resurfaced and reopened.
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.
