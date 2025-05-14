A road in Sovereign Harbour will close for three weeks for electrical works.

UK Power Networks will soon be installing underground cables to connect Aldi – currently in development on Site 7a in Pacific Drive – to the electricity network.

To achieve this, a section of Barrier Reef Way, from the junction with Pacific Drive, will close from May 19 to June 11.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place on part of Pacific Drive from May 24 to June 11.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We will complete the project as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The energy company confirmed access to Barrier Reef Way will be maintained for residents.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place in Pacific Drive due to foul water connection works related to the McCarthy Stone development in Site 7a.

The licence for these expires tomorrow (May 15).