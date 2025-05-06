Eastbourne road to close for repairs; diversion route in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Eastbourne road which earned itself a nickname for its potholes is set to be repaired this month.

Rodmill Drive has become so well-known for its potholes that resident Denise Rogers nicknamed the stretch of road ‘Rodmill Rollercoaster’.

It also got a mention in Parliament as MP Josh Babarinde called for Eastbourne to get a ‘fair share’ of funding dedicated to tackling potholes in the South East.

The road, labelled a ‘danger and disgrace’ by Denise, is now set to be repaired – but it will have to close for several days to allow for the works to take place.

Rodmill Drive road surface, opposite Framfield Way. Photo: staff

Roadworks – which involve repairing and replacing drainage covers, carriageway repairs and refreshing the road markings – will be carried out from Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30, between 7am and 7pm, according to East Sussex Highways.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The team will be working from Kings Drive to 30 metres past Beverington Road.

“Access will be restricted to residents while we are working, with traffic diverted via Willingdon Road, Kings Drive and vice versa.

"The road will be closed 24 hours a day whilst these works takes place.

"Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

"Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process, and they may be flashing lights and reversing sirens.”

In addition to these works, temporary traffic lights will be placed in Kings Drive from Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30 to facilitate for electricity works.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are due to complete maintenance to replace some equipment on our underground network in Kings Drive, Eastbourne, to maintain reliable electricity supplies for local homes and businesses.

"Temporary traffic lights will be in place from May 27 to 30 while we carry out this work as quickly as possible.”