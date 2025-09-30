Eastbourne roads closed due to flooding at primary school

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST
Chailey Close. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Two roads are closed in Eastbourne this afternoon (Tuesday, September 30) due to flooding at a primary school.

Redford Close and Chailey Close are closed for emergency drainage investigations, according to East Sussex Highways.

It comes following flooding at Langney Primary Academy, the Highways team said.

"Both roads are anticipated to be reopened tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1, 2025,” an East Sussex Highways person said.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Langney Primary Academy has been approached for a statement.

