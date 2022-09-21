Eastbourne roads closed tomorrow for Car Free Day
Two roads in Eastbourne will be closed most of tomorrow for International Car Free Day.
A stretch of Compton Place Road outside Gildredge House School will be closed tomorrow (September 22) from 7.45am-4pm. Councillor Robin Maxted said: “We have done this the past two years, to celebrate International Car Free Day and to provide a safe, secure and enjoyable route to and from school for children and parents walking, scooting or cycling, albeit just for one day.”
Borough Lane will also be closed, East Sussex County Council said. People are being encouraged to leave their cars at home for the day and use alternative modes of transport such as walking or cycling.