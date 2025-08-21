Eastbourne roads reopen following oil spill

Three roads in Eastbourne have reopened following a oil spill the day before.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA reported that the Devonshire Place, Cornfield Road and Terminus Road had closed following an oil spill which took place at approximately 2pm on Wednesday, August 20.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said that the roads would be reopened once ‘safe to do so’ and to find alternative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added said: “Devonshire Place, Cornfield Road and Terminus Road, Eastbourne is currently closed due to an oil spill over the carriageway.

Image: Pixabay.

"Please do not approach and all the surrounding roads. The roads will be reopened once it has been cleared and it is safe to to do. Please find an alternative route. Thank you for your patience.”

Stagecoach also confirmed that due to the closure, route diversions would take place.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach added: “All buses From Eastbourne towards Seaside and The Pier are diverting via Grove Road, South Street, Gildredge Road, Ashford Road and Cavendish Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All buses heading into town from Seaside or the Harbours are diverting via Cavendish Place, Cavendish Bridge, Upper Avenue, The Avenue and Grove Road to Gildredge Road.

"Services 51, 53 and 54 from Polegate are diverting via Grove Road and South Street terminating at Gildredge Road.

“We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of these diversions, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

In an update at 8.04am on Thursday, August 21, East Sussex Highways confirmed that the roads had reopened.

A spokesperson said: “Devonshire Place, Cornfield Road & Terminus Road, #Eastbourne is now all open. Thank you for your patience.”