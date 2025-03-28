Temporary traffic lights on Pevensey Bay Road caused huge delays to traffic in Sovereign Harbour on Thursday (March 27).

Kshama Shore, Eastbourne Borough councillor for Sovereign, confirmed three-way control traffic lights were, once again, in place on the Pacific Drive roundabout, as well as on Pevensey Bay Road, on Friday morning.

The traffic lights have now been removed for the weekend (as of Friday evening), according to Cllr Shore.

Construction works explained

Waste-management company Hutchinson Environmental Solutions has been contracted to connect a nearby caravan site to the main sewer.

East Sussex Highways has granted a permit for temporary traffic signals until 11.59pm on April 27. This means the lights can be in place every day until the permit expires or is extended, if needed.

MP Josh Babarinde said works on Pacific Drive will begin again from Monday (March 31).

The work is not in connection with Aldi or McCarthy and Stone.

‘What we’re seeing is not success’, MP says

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “We are aware of the traffic issues along part of Pevensey Bay Road.

“Following concerns raised, a Permit Inspector has visited the site today and confirmed the permit requirements are being met."

However, Mr Babarinde believes ‘what we’re seeing is not success’ and has asked ESCC to ‘intervene’.

"I have written to ESCC to urge that the traffic management plan be reviewed and adjusted,” he said.

“ESCC has the power to intervene and they need to.”

The Highways spokesperson added: “We are aware how frustrating roadworks can be for road users, however we have a legal obligation to allow developers and utility companies to work on the road network when necessary.

“We are in contact with the contractor to look at what additional measures can be put in place to reduce the delays and congestion, and we will continue to monitor the situation to help minimise the disruption while this work is taking place.”

Residents miss appointments and abandon cars

At the height of the traffic chaos, cars were queueing from Langney Roundabout to Pevensey Bay.

Pacific Drive was gridlocked, with several residents reporting missing appointments and having to abandon their cars.

At 11.45am on Thursday (March 27), Gemma Snuggs said it was ‘taking an hour to get out of the Harbour’.

She added: “My son has missed college as we couldn’t get out to get to the train station.”

Resident Kay Hughes said she had been forced to cancel a physiotherapy appointment after being ‘sat in the queue for one hour’. Louise Fairweather also missed a GP appointment.

Laura Rose resorted to ‘ditching her car’ and walking her two ‘unwell children to the surgery’, while her partner had to walk to the Crumbles to get a taxi to work.

A photo from resident Joanne Rogers also shows a fire engine ‘trying to get past the chaotic traffic’.

Were you affected by the delays? Get in touch at [email protected].

1 . Temporary traffic lights return to A259 in Sovereign Harbour Traffic on Pacific Drive wraps around the harbour. Taken 10am yesterday (March 27). Photo: Shawn Martin Photo: Shawn Martin

2 . Temporary traffic lights return to A259 in Sovereign Harbour Screenshot of AA Traffic News from 11am (March 28). Photo: AA

3 . Temporary traffic lights return to A259 in Sovereign Harbour Construction taking place on the A259. Photo: Paul Risvold Photo: Paul Risvold