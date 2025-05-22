Eastbourne temporary traffic lights to be removed for bank holiday weekend
Temporary traffic lights are to be removed for the Eastbourne Carnival and bank holiday weekend.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Ahead of Eastbourne Carnival and the bank holiday weekend, we'll be removing the two-way traffic lights from Grand Parade, Eastbourne.
"The road will be fully re-opened between Friday 23 May and Tuesday 27 May."
