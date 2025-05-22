Eastbourne temporary traffic lights to be removed for bank holiday weekend

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 11:14 BST

Temporary traffic lights are to be removed for the Eastbourne Carnival and bank holiday weekend.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Ahead of Eastbourne Carnival and the bank holiday weekend, we'll be removing the two-way traffic lights from Grand Parade, Eastbourne.

"The road will be fully re-opened between Friday 23 May and Tuesday 27 May."

