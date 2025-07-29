Eastbourne town centre road closed following oil spill
Part of Eastbourne’s town centre has been closed off today (Tuesday, July 29) following an oil spill.
A section of Terminus Road, outside the Railway Station, has been closed due to the incident which occurred around midday.
It had been hoped the closure would be lifted today – however, East Sussex Highways has now reported that the ‘oil spill has travelled further than first expected’.
Highways said it anticipates the road will remain closed until tomorrow morning (Wednesday, July 30).
Traffic is moving slowly in the surrounding areas, according to AA Traffic News.
An AA update reads: “Road closed and slow traffic due to oil spillage on A259 Terminus Road Eastbound from Southfields Road (Station roundabout) to The Train Station.”
