Eastbourne town centre road closed following oil spill

Part of Eastbourne’s town centre has been closed off today (Tuesday, July 29) following an oil spill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Terminus Road, outside the Railway Station, has been closed due to the incident which occurred around midday.

It had been hoped the closure would be lifted today – however, East Sussex Highways has now reported that the ‘oil spill has travelled further than first expected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highways said it anticipates the road will remain closed until tomorrow morning (Wednesday, July 30).

Clean-up operation outside Eastbourne Railway Station. Photo: staff

Traffic is moving slowly in the surrounding areas, according to AA Traffic News.

An AA update reads: “Road closed and slow traffic due to oil spillage on A259 Terminus Road Eastbound from Southfields Road (Station roundabout) to The Train Station.”