Eastbourne town centre road to close as Victoria Place upgrades begin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in Eastbourne town centre is set to close permanently to traffic as upgrades to Victoria Place begin.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Wednesday, February 5, Terminus Road will be permanently closed to road traffic between Grand Parade and the A259 Seaside (Trinity Trees) to create the next section of the pedestrianised route from Eastbourne Station to the Seafront.

Once complete, the area will have new paving, street furniture and upgraded street lighting, as well as newly planted trees and flower planters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed improvements on the section of Terminus Road between Grand Parade and Trinity Trees aim to ‘improve the look and feel of the town centre to create a more attractive and vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy’.

From Wednesday, February 5, Terminus Road will be permanently closed to road traffic between Grand Parade and the A259 Seaside (Trinity Trees) to create the next section of the pedestrianised route from Eastbourne Station to the Seafront. Picture: Sam Pole

These works are expected to be completed by the end of December 2025.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “We will also be looking to carry out improvements on Terminus Road between the area known locally as ‘Bankers Corner’ and M&S/Millets. More information on these will be shared when available.

“The proposed new bus route will be in place using Devonshire Place, travelling from Grand Parade, towards the Memorial Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From Wednesday, February 5 to Friday, March 7: We will be carrying out drainage works, in preparation for the main work starting, between the junction of Grand Parade and the A259 Seaside junction.

“On Monday, March 10 we will be starting our work towards the north of Terminus Road, where the footway widens, by the parking bays.

“At the same time, we will also be working in the carriageway on Grand Parade between Trinity Place and The Boadwalk. The road will be closed for eight weeks.

“A diversion route will be in place via Devonshire Place, Memorial Roundabout, A259 (Seaside Road) and Cavendish Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Traffic management will be removed for high profile public events such as Airborne, Pride and Carnival to minimise disruption. We will be working with organisers in preparation for these events and provide further information on our social media channels.

“All businesses will remain open as usual, and our team on site will be able to assist with any access concerns.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, and to thank the local community for its patience.”