Eastbourne town centre roads closed following oil spill
Part of Terminus Road and Grove Road have been closed due to the incident which occurred around midday.
It had been hoped the closure would be lifted today – however, East Sussex Highways has now reported that the ‘oil spill has travelled further than first expected’.
“It is anticipated that Terminus Road and Grove Road will remain closed until tomorrow morning, Wednesday 30 July,” the Highways spokesperson said.
Traffic is moving slowly in the surrounding areas, according to AA Traffic News.
An AA update reads: “Road closed and slow traffic due to oil spillage on A259 Terminus Road Eastbound from Southfields Road (Station roundabout) to The Train Station.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.