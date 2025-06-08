Traffic delays are expected during the much-anticipated Eastbourne Triathlon.

Eastbourne is preparing to welcome thousands of athletes and visitors this summer as two of the UK’s top triathlon events return to the town’s iconic seafront.

The Eastbourne Triathlon and Multisport Festival takes place on Sunday, June 8, followed by the TriBourne Festival of Endurance on Sunday, July 20.

Both events are expected to bring a buzz of excitement to the town, along with a welcome boost for businesses, and organisers have been calling for volunteers and community support to help make it all happen.

Ahead of Eastbourne Triathlon’s return on June 8, we took a look back at photos from the 2021 event. Photo: Jon Rigby

On the morning of Sunday, June 8, AA Traffic News reported: “Delays expected due to Eastbourne Triathlon, with road closures from 6am until around 4pm on roads between Western Lawns Park, past Beachy Head and across to Birling Gap.”

Among the routes closed is Beachy Head Road – both ways from B2103 to Birling Gap Road.

Named Triathlon England’s Event of the Year multiple times, participants of the event ‘experience the beauty of the South Downs coast’.

The event website adds: “Swim against the backdrop of Eastbourne's historic pier, cycle on fully closed roads over the famous Beachy Head Road and run along the iconic seaside promenade.”

Local athlete Dale Anderton has been involved in triathlon and endurance sports for 40 years.

He said: “Eastbourne Triathlon remains one of the UK’s most sought-after races. Every year, hundreds of athletes rush to enter before it sells out, drawn by its stunning coastal setting, world class organisation and an atmosphere like no other.

"The race has grown enormously since its beginnings in 2011, when fewer than 100 competitors took part. Now, over 1,000 athletes will descend on Eastbourne’s seafront for a weekend of racing.

"The triathlon includes races for children, a super-sprint event designed specifically for beginners, a mixed team relay, and the highly competitive sprint and standard (Olympic) distance triathlons.”

