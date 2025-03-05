Easter Rail Disruptions in Sussex: Plan Ahead

Network Rail’s engineers will complete several critical upgrades in Sussex,

Taking place over the Easter period, from Friday 18 to Monday 21 April, the work will impact train services in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail’s engineers will complete several critical upgrades in Sussex, including laying over 5km of new track between Eastbourne and Hastings and installing a new level crossing at Pevensey.

Once complete, this work will improve the rail network by allowing more trains to run, increasing travel speeds, and reducing future delays for passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Davidson, Network Rail’s Kent Route Director, speaking for the Southeastern-Network Rail Alliance, said: “This Easter, we are continuing to upgrade the railway for passengers with major projects in Sussex, including extensive work between Eastbourne and Hastings.

“While we are reminding people to plan ahead and check their journeys, more than 90% of the network is open and trains are running. If your route is affected, bus replacements are available, and tickets will be accepted on alternative services.

“Thank you to customers for your patience while we work to modernise track, signalling, stations, structures, and earthworks, keeping people moving for decades to come.

"This is the least disruptive time to complete these works as part of our ongoing investment in railway performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Saunders, Customer Service Director for Govia Thameslink Railway, added: “Engineers will be working on the tracks across our network this Easter to deliver more reliable journeys for passengers.

“To enable these essential works, some of our services in Sussex will be running differently than usual – including diversions, bus replacements, or service cancellations.

“We advise passengers to check a journey planner, such as the Southern website, before travelling – and again before leaving home. Our staff at stations and onboard trains will be available to assist passengers and keep them moving."

Trains between Eastbourne and Hastings will not run from Friday 18 to Monday 21 April. All lines will be closed, and replacement buses will operate between Eastbourne and Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journey times will be longer. At Collington, 2,700 metres of track will be renewed. A new level crossing will be installed at Pevensey, requiring 150 tonnes of new ballast, 160 metres of new rails, 120 concrete sleepers, and new road markings.

Other engineering work affecting services includes Bromley North, where buses will replace trains between Grove Park, Sundridge Park, and Bromley North from Friday 18 to Monday 21 April.

Network Rail will refurbish the track by installing 1,728 metres of new rail and 2,160 tonnes of new ballast to improve track stability and performance.

Passengers are urged to check their journeys in advance using online journey planners, which will be updated with the latest information. Alternative routes, replacement bus services, and ticket acceptance on different operators will be in place to ensure passengers can still reach their destinations.