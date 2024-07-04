EasyJet flight to Tenerife returns to London Gatwick ‘as a precaution’ due to 'technical issue'
The captain of flight EZY8033, which left Gatwick at 7.26am this morning and was due to arrive at the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands at 11.50am, returned to the airport ‘as a precaution’.
The captain performed a ‘routine landing’ and passengers successfully disembarked the plane.
EasyJet confirmed the airline was arranging alternative aircraft to operate the flight to Tenerife.
An easyJet spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the captain of flight EZY8033 from London Gatwick to Tenerife took the decision to return to Gatwick as a precaution, due to a technical issue.
“The captain performed a routine landing in accordance with standard operating procedures and passengers have disembarked normally.
“We are arranging for an alternative aircraft to operate the flight to Tenerife and would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the delay.
“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority and easyJet operates its aircraft in strict compliance with manufacturer guidelines.”
