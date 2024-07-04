EasyJet flight to Tenerife returns to London Gatwick ‘as a precaution’ due to 'technical issue'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An outbound easyJet flight to Tenerife returned to London Gatwick today (July 4) due to a ‘technical issue’.

The captain of flight EZY8033, which left Gatwick at 7.26am this morning and was due to arrive at the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands at 11.50am, returned to the airport ‘as a precaution’.

The captain performed a ‘routine landing’ and passengers successfully disembarked the plane.

EasyJet confirmed the airline was arranging alternative aircraft to operate the flight to Tenerife.

