The eight new escalators, as well five new lifts, four new stairways and the doubling of concourse space will improve accessibility for all station users by making the journey from train to plane easier.
Read More
The accessibility improvements will help keep services running on time with passengers able to board and alight trains more quickly. This means trains will spend less time on platforms, reducing delays and supporting a more reliable service.
Rail Minister Wendy Morton said: “With the number of holidaymakers back on the rise and as we build back better from Covid-19, upgrading critical infrastructure like Gatwick Airport Station is key to improving the passenger experience across the network.
“Our Plan for Rail will transform the railways, putting passengers at the heart of what we do and ensuring trains and stations are accessible for all.”
HAVE YOU SEEN? This is why Crawley is in top 10 list of best places towns and cities to work for a small business in the UK | National Apprenticeship Week: Gatwick Airport opens applications for highly-acclaimed Engineering Apprenticeship Programme | Campaigners claim Gatwick Airport expansion consultation was ‘misleading’ on climate change
Installation of steelwork on the new superstructure that will support a larger second concourse has also started.
Katie Frost, Sussex route director, Network Rail, said: “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic the team has continued to work around the clock to keep the project on schedule. The installation of eight new escalators and the start of work on the new station superstructure marks a significant milestone for the project.
“When complete in 2023, air and rail passengers can look forward to a gateway station that befits the country’s second busiest airport, providing a much-improved journey experience.”
Angie Doll, Southern and Gatwick Express Managing Director, said: “I’m really pleased to see such great progress at Gatwick Station. Our customers will really benefit from the improvements being made.”
Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “Gatwick’s new station upgrade is really taking shape and excitement is building to the day when we start to offer our passengers a seamless transition between the train station and our terminals. The redeveloped train station - with more escalators, lifts and a doubling in the size of the concourse - together with huge improvements to rail services at the airport, will all help encourage more people to use public transport when travelling to and from the airport.”
The project remains on track to open its doors to millions of passengers by 2023. The improved station will be vital to the UK’s plans to build back better saving over 500 tonnes of CO2 emissions by using low carbon concrete and encouraging passengers to arrive to the airport by train, easing congestion on local roads.