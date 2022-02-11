The eight new escalators, as well five new lifts, four new stairways and the doubling of concourse space will improve accessibility for all station users by making the journey from train to plane easier.

The accessibility improvements will help keep services running on time with passengers able to board and alight trains more quickly. This means trains will spend less time on platforms, reducing delays and supporting a more reliable service.

One of Gatwick Airport station's 8 new escalators is craned in - picture courtesy of Kone

Rail Minister Wendy Morton said: “With the number of holidaymakers back on the rise and as we build back better from Covid-19, upgrading critical infrastructure like Gatwick Airport Station is key to improving the passenger experience across the network.

“Our Plan for Rail will transform the railways, putting passengers at the heart of what we do and ensuring trains and stations are accessible for all.”

Installation of steelwork on the new superstructure that will support a larger second concourse has also started.

Katie Frost, Sussex route director, Network Rail, said: “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic the team has continued to work around the clock to keep the project on schedule. The installation of eight new escalators and the start of work on the new station superstructure marks a significant milestone for the project.

“When complete in 2023, air and rail passengers can look forward to a gateway station that befits the country’s second busiest airport, providing a much-improved journey experience.”

Angie Doll, Southern and Gatwick Express Managing Director, said: “I’m really pleased to see such great progress at Gatwick Station. Our customers will really benefit from the improvements being made.”

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “Gatwick’s new station upgrade is really taking shape and excitement is building to the day when we start to offer our passengers a seamless transition between the train station and our terminals. The redeveloped train station - with more escalators, lifts and a doubling in the size of the concourse - together with huge improvements to rail services at the airport, will all help encourage more people to use public transport when travelling to and from the airport.”