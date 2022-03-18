Emergency drain works and roadworks planned for East Sussex

There will be one of two lanes closed in Lewes on the A27 eastbound between the A23 and the junction with the A277 due to planned roadworks. There will be disruption from 8pm on March 18 until 6am on March 22.

Emergency roadside drain works are planned for the A27 in both directions between the junctions with A2270 and the A26 south in Eastbourne. These drain works will cause disruption from 8pm on March 18 until 6am on March 19.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks

Roadworks are planned in Bexhill on the A259 in both direcions between the A269 Bexhill west and the junction with the A27. There will be disruption from 8pm on March 21 until 6am on March 22.

In Brighton, roadworks are planned for the A27 eastbound between the A23 and the junction with the A277. Disruption can be expected from 8pm on March 18 unil 6am on March 22 where one of two lanes will be closed.

The A259 eastbound between the junction with the A269 Bexhill west is scheduled for roadworks.