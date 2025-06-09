Emergency East Sussex road closure until June 12 due to water leak

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An East Sussex road has been closed due to a water leak.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Chick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a water leak outside property 'The Waves'. Southern Water are on site and are expected to reopen the road on Thursday 12 June. Thank you for your patience."

Related topics:Southern Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice