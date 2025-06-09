Emergency East Sussex road closure until June 12 due to water leak
An East Sussex road has been closed due to a water leak.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Chick Hill, Pett, is currently closed due to a water leak outside property 'The Waves'. Southern Water are on site and are expected to reopen the road on Thursday 12 June. Thank you for your patience."
