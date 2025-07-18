Emergency gas works close Hastings road until July 28
A Hastings road has been closed for emergency gas works.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Cambridge Road, Hastings, has been closed by SGN for emergency gas works.
"This is at the junction with Cornwallis Gardens.
"The road is anticipated to be reopened on Monday 28 July. Thank you for your patience.”
See also:
School holiday 9-day railway closure between Hastings, Bexhill and Tunbridge Wells - travellers warned to plan ahead
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.