Emergency gas works will continue to cause disruption on Eastbourne road into next week
Emergency gas works in Eastbourne will continue to cause disruption on a road for the next week.
East Sussex Highways announced on Facebook at 10.30am on Friday, January 31, that the works on Kings Drive are taking place due to a gas leak.
They said SGN have emergency works in three locations on the road.
They said: “Locations are: opposite the Woodland Avenue bus stop with temporary traffic lights in place until 5 February; outside Morrisons petrol station with minimal disruption until 7 February; next to the DGH bus stop with temporary traffic lights in place until 10 February.”
East Sussex Highways have thanked the public for their patience.