Emergency gas works will continue to cause disruption on Eastbourne road into next week

Emergency gas works in Eastbourne will continue to cause disruption on a road for the next week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Highways announced on Facebook at 10.30am on Friday, January 31, that the works on Kings Drive are taking place due to a gas leak.

They said SGN have emergency works in three locations on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Locations are: opposite the Woodland Avenue bus stop with temporary traffic lights in place until 5 February; outside Morrisons petrol station with minimal disruption until 7 February; next to the DGH bus stop with temporary traffic lights in place until 10 February.”

East Sussex Highways have thanked the public for their patience.