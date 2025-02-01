Emergency gas works will continue to cause disruption on Eastbourne road into next week

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 13:32 BST
Emergency gas works in Eastbourne will continue to cause disruption on a road for the next week.

East Sussex Highways announced on Facebook at 10.30am on Friday, January 31, that the works on Kings Drive are taking place due to a gas leak.

They said SGN have emergency works in three locations on the road.

They said: “Locations are: opposite the Woodland Avenue bus stop with temporary traffic lights in place until 5 February; outside Morrisons petrol station with minimal disruption until 7 February; next to the DGH bus stop with temporary traffic lights in place until 10 February.”

East Sussex Highways have thanked the public for their patience.

