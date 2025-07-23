Emergency overnight road closure in Hailsham
London Road in Hailsham is will close for emergency resurfacing works and will remain shut into Thursday morning.
A closure will take place on Wednesday 23 July from 8pm to 6am, with the road expected to reopen on Thursday 24 July fully.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes. Authorities have thanked residents and motorists for their patience.
