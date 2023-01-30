Emergency repair work is set to take place to a wall in Petworth road throughout the start of February.

From Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 10, emergency repair works are set to take place at Boundary Wall on Park Road.

The emergency works will also mean that a section of Park Road will be closed as the repairs take place.

The property has identified a section of the Petworth House boundary wall in need of urgent repair. The section is approximately located at the junction of Park Road and Market Square, opposite the Vagabond Antiques showroom.

In order to repair the wall on the town side Petworth Town Council will erect scaffolding for the duration of the works.

A road closure of a section of Park Road will be required during this time since the road is too narrow for traffic to pass safely and will be in place from January 30 to February 10.

The official diversion for northbound traffic during these dates is set out in the attached map, directing traffic arriving to Petworth from the west or south along Haslingbourne Lane until it meets the A283 at Egdean.

Market Square (the short road joining the actual square to Park Road) will remain open and so local residents will know that it is possible to travel northbound using Grove Lane and via this route.

Southbound traffic travelling on Park Road is unaffected.