A collapsed sewer has been identified at the Holmbush Roundabout, with Southern Water engineers ‘starting a dig down and repair’.

Long traffic delays have been reported on the A270 – on the approach to the Holmbush roundabout – on Friday afternoon (May 30).

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Our teams believe there’s a collapsed sewer at the Holmbush Roundabout in Shoreham.

“For us to carry out a repair, we will have to carry out necessary works to assess the sewer and carry out repairs.

"We’re sorry for the disruption this is causing customers, businesses and commuters in the area.”

The permit to do the works ends on June 19 – as agreed with West Sussex County Council – but repairs could be completed before this date.

Southern Water said the length of work ‘depends on the state of the sewer’ once it has been assessed properly.

