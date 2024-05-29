Emergency road closure in East Sussex village: drainage works needed over the coming month
A road in East Sussex is closed for a month.
East Sussex Highways announced on X this afternoon (Wednesday, May 29) that Church Lane/Mill Lane in Barcombe is closed for ‘emergency drainage works’.
They said: “The road is anticipated to re-open on Friday, 31 June. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
