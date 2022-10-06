Edit Account-Sign Out
Emergency service crews called to collision involving cyclist and car in Eastbourne

Emergency service crews were called to attend a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Eastbourne, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:04 pm

Officers said at around 8.30am on Thursday, October 6, they responded to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Willingdon Drove.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “No serious injuries were reported. The road was blocked temporarily while emergency services attended the scene, but has since reopened.”

Sussex Police

