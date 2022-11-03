Emergency services at Bexhill station
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at Bexhill station this afternoon (Thursday, November 3).
Southern said its trains are unable to call at the station.
It added that disruption is expected until around 3.30pm.
On its website, Southern said: “No services will call at Bexhill station until further notice. This is to allow emergency services to carry out their duties.
“Travel advice is to travel later today, or use alternative means to reach your destination.”
We will have more as we get it.