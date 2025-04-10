Emergency services attend incident in Crawley after collision involving car and six-year-old boy
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A2004.
AA Traffic News said on Wednesday evening: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive.”
As of 7pm the live map showed that the road was clear again.
A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, April 10: “Emergency services attended Southgate Avenue, Crawley, around 6pm on Wednesday (9 April) following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian – a six-year-old boy – was checked over at the scene by paramedics and not believed to have suffered any serious injury.”
