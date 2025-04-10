Emergency services attend incident in Crawley after collision involving car and six-year-old boy

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 18:29 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 14:44 BST
There was slow traffic in Crawley on Wednesday evening (April 9) following a collision involving a car and a six-year-old boy.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A2004.

AA Traffic News said on Wednesday evening: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive.”

As of 7pm the live map showed that the road was clear again.

There have been reports of a crash on the A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive, Crawley. Photo: Google Street ViewThere have been reports of a crash on the A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive, Crawley. Photo: Google Street View
There have been reports of a crash on the A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive, Crawley. Photo: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, April 10: “Emergency services attended Southgate Avenue, Crawley, around 6pm on Wednesday (9 April) following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian – a six-year-old boy – was checked over at the scene by paramedics and not believed to have suffered any serious injury.”

