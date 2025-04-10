Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was slow traffic in Crawley on Wednesday evening (April 9) following a collision involving a car and a six-year-old boy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A2004.

AA Traffic News said on Wednesday evening: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 7pm the live map showed that the road was clear again.

There have been reports of a crash on the A2004 Southgate Avenue Southbound at Southgate Drive, Crawley. Photo: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, April 10: “Emergency services attended Southgate Avenue, Crawley, around 6pm on Wednesday (9 April) following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian – a six-year-old boy – was checked over at the scene by paramedics and not believed to have suffered any serious injury.”