Emergency services attend incident in Eastbourne: road blocked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are attending an incident in Eastbourne, it has been reported.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news warned drivers in the area that the issue, which was first reported at 2.30pm, is affecting the B2106 Grand Parade.

They said: “Road closed due to emergency services incident on B2106 Grand Parade both ways near Terminus Road.”

Sussex Police, who are at the scene, have been approached for comment.