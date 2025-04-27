Emergency services attend incident in Eastbourne: road blocked
Emergency services are attending an incident in Eastbourne, it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news warned drivers in the area that the issue, which was first reported at 2.30pm, is affecting the B2106 Grand Parade.
They said: “Road closed due to emergency services incident on B2106 Grand Parade both ways near Terminus Road.”
Sussex Police, who are at the scene, have been approached for comment.
