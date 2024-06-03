Emergency services called after car is overturned in West Sussex following collision

Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue as well as police are on the scene this afternoon (June 3) following the collision near the junction with Glebe Close in Southwick.

The street is currently closed both ways from Southdown Road to Manor Hall Road.

Following the collision the fire service has urged motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and rescue Service said: “We would urge drivers to avoid Southwick Street in Southwick after a road traffic collision this afternoon.

“We received a 999 call following the collision, which involves one vehicle, at 4.06pm near the junction with Glebe Close.

“Firefighters from Shoreham Fire Station remain at the scene while the vehicle is recovered.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

