Emergency services called to Billingshurst collision

The emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle collision near Billingshurst.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 13th May 2022, 6:03 pm

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to the collision on the A29 near Hilland roundabout in Billingshurst at 2.20pm today (Friday, May 13).

They added, "Joint fire control sent fire engines from Billingshurst and Horsham to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Crawley.

"Crews administered first aid prior to the arrival of paramedics and assisted Sussex Police in making the scene safe.

Emergency service crews on the scene. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

"Firefighters left the scene shortly after 2.30pm and the incident was handed over to the police."

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

