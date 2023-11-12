BREAKING

Emergency Services called to deal with trespass indecent in Worthing causing severe rail delays

Emergency services have been called to deal with a trespass incident in the Worthing area today (November 12), causing severe delays to rail travel.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Nov 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Southern Rail posted: “The emergency services are currently dealing with a trespass incident in the Worthing area. Until the person is clear of the track, trains will be delayed.

“Your journey is likely to take at least 20 minutes longer.

"Power to all lines in the area is off, and the route is blocked for the time being.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouthern RailTwitter