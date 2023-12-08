Emergency services rush to Crawley collision - cyclist reportedly involved
AA Traffic News reported that a vehicle and a cyclist collided on Ifield Avenue – and the road is partially blocked.
Photos and video footage from the scene show a police car and ambulance blocking the road near the Ifield Avenue roundabout.
Vehicles approaching the incident have been making U-turns to find an alternative route.
The AA report read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a cyclist involved on Ifield Avenue Northbound at Warren Drive.”
The collision was first shortly after 6pm.
Two fire engines appeared to be heading in the direction of the incident. However, a fire service spokesperson said it was possible they were responding to an automatic fire alarm in West Green at 7.23pm, ‘but this turned out to be a false alarm’.