Emergency service crews responded to a collision in Crawley this evening (Friday, December 8).

AA Traffic News reported that a vehicle and a cyclist collided on Ifield Avenue – and the road is partially blocked.

Photos and video footage from the scene show a police car and ambulance blocking the road near the Ifield Avenue roundabout.

Vehicles approaching the incident have been making U-turns to find an alternative route.

The AA report read: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a cyclist involved on Ifield Avenue Northbound at Warren Drive.”

The collision was first shortly after 6pm.