Essential bridge maintenance is scheduled to start soon on the A2011 Crawley Avenue, Crawley, between Hazelwick Roundabout and Junction 10 of the M23.

The waterproofing layer and road surfacing above the bridge deck need replacing to prevent rainwater causing structural issues.

Subject to unforeseen circumstances, such as severe weather, work is scheduled to start on June 17 and finish around July 22.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We don’t make the decision to resurface a bridge on a busy A-road lightly, as work of this nature causes disruption for both residents and businesses.

“However, this is essential work and will include replacing the movement joints and the waterproofing layer above the bridge deck. This will prevent water penetrating the structure and causing long-term durability problems.

“Every effort will be made to try to minimise disruption, but we advise road users to please allow extra time for their journeys. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The early phases of the work will require single lane closures through the site in both directions. Traffic management will be used on the A2011 Crawley Avenue and on the westbound on-slip from Balcombe Road. A temporary 30mph limit will be in force in the vicinity of the bridge.

For the safety of both the public and workforce, there will be several weekday overnight periods (8pm to 6am) when both lanes of either the eastbound or westbound A2011 Crawley Avenue will be closed and traffic will be diverted.

From Hazelwick Roundabout, eastbound traffic will be diverted via A2004 Northgate Road Roundabout, A2004 Northgate Road, A2004 College Road, A2220 Haslett Ave East, A2220 Worth Park Ave, A2220 Copthorne Road, A264 Copthorne Way to M23 Junction 10, Crawley Interchange. This is a distance of 7.9km.

Westbound traffic will follow the same route, in reverse, from Junction 10 of the M23 to the A2011 Hazelwick Roundabout.