Essential resurfacing work starts soon on the A286 in Midhurst

Essential road resurfacing work is scheduled to start soon on the A286 North Street in Midhurst, between Dodsley Lane and Rothermere car park.

Subject to factors such as severe weather, the project is scheduled to start on July 4 and last for three nights, finishing on the morning of July 7.

Hours of work will generally be between 8pm and 6am, with the section of North Street closed to all vehicles at these times and a signed diversion in place.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We don’t decide to carry out night-time resurfacing lightly.

“Improvement projects of this nature do cause disruption for both residents and businesses, for which we apologise, but will lead to long-term benefits.

"Every effort will be made to try to minimise the inconvenience: for example, our contractor will try its best to carry out the noisiest operations in the earliest part of the evening and before 11pm.”