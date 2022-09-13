Essential road resurfacing set to start soon on A286 in Easebourne

Essential resurfacing will soon be carried out on the A286 Dodsley Lane in Easebourne, between Hollist Lane and the A272 Easebourne Lane.

Works done will ensure the new road will be smoother, reducing road noise, and will be more resilient to potholes.

Subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather, work will take place between September 20 and September 27 and hours of work will be between 8pm and 6am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodsley Lane will be closed to through traffic and vehicles diverted via a signed route. Access to properties will be maintained and there could be delays for operational and/or safety reasons.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We have considered the wider disruption to communities and road users that would be caused through daytime work on these roads.