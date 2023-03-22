Stagecoach’s Service 700 will run up to every 10 minutes through Bognor Regis to Chichester and up to every 20 minutes between Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth .

The improvements coincide with an extension to the Government’s Help for Households £2 fare campaign, securing cheaper bus travel through to the end of

James O’Neill, Commercial Director for Stagecoach South said, “It’s been great to see so many people try the bus for £2 and save money on fuel and parking. The extra buses running on Service 700 mean the next bus is never too far away. It’s the perfect time to explore our beautiful coastal communities by bus – we look forward to welcoming people on board this Spring”.