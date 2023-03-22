Edit Account-Sign Out
Extra bus services to be made available for south coast’s busiest route – including Bognor Regis, Chichester, Worthing and Littlehampton

Extra buses will run on one of the south coast’s busiest bus routes from the start of April.

By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 07:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 07:52 GMT
Stagecoach’s Service 700 will run up to every 10 minutes through Bognor Regis to Chichester and up to every 20 minutes between Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth.

The improvements coincide with an extension to the Government’s Help for Households £2 fare campaign, securing cheaper bus travel through to the end of

June.

James O’Neill, Commercial Director for Stagecoach South said, “It’s been great to see so many people try the bus for £2 and save money on fuel and parking. The extra buses running on Service 700 mean the next bus is never too far away. It’s the perfect time to explore our beautiful coastal communities by bus – we look forward to welcoming people on board this Spring”.

Service 700 connects communities along the south coast through Portsmouth, Chichester, Littlehampton, Worthing and Brighton.

