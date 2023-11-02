Fallen power cables blocking road in East Sussex village after Storm Ciarán hits county
There have been reports of fallen power cables blocking a road in Barcombe this morning (Thursday, November 2).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that Cooksbridge Road is blocked and that people should approach with care.
They said: “Road blocked due to fallen power cables on Cooksbridge Road both ways from Town Littleworth Road to Hamsey Road.”
The AA said the issue was first reported at 5.44am but the AA Traffic News map is still showing heavy traffic on the road.