BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales

Fallen power cables blocking road in East Sussex village after Storm Ciarán hits county

There have been reports of fallen power cables blocking a road in Barcombe this morning (Thursday, November 2).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that Cooksbridge Road is blocked and that people should approach with care.

They said: “Road blocked due to fallen power cables on Cooksbridge Road both ways from Town Littleworth Road to Hamsey Road.”

The AA said the issue was first reported at 5.44am but the AA Traffic News map is still showing heavy traffic on the road.