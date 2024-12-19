Fallen tree and power cables on road near East Sussex village: drivers urged to ‘approach with care’
There have been reports of a fallen tree near East Hoathly this morning (Thursday, December 19).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the tree and cables are at South Street.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of fallen tree and fallen power cables on South Street both ways near A22. Approach with care.”
The incident was first reported at 6.11am.
