Fallen tree blocks part of road in East Sussex village
There have been reports that a fallen tree is blocking part of a road in Plumpton this afternoon (Tuesday, April 8).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident, which was first reported at 2.38pm, is affecting the B2116.
They said: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on B2116 both ways around The Half Moon Pub. Traffic is coping well.”
