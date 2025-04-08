Fallen tree blocks part of road in East Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports that a fallen tree is blocking part of a road in Plumpton this afternoon (Tuesday, April 8).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident, which was first reported at 2.38pm, is affecting the B2116.

They said: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on B2116 both ways around The Half Moon Pub. Traffic is coping well.”