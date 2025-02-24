A large tree fell at the junction with Farncombe Road and Church Walk.

According to AA Traffic News, the road was partially blocked, with slow traffic in the area – but has since cleared.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The fallen tree, that was blocking the carriageway and access to residential property, was reported at 1am on Monday.

"This has now been removed and access restored.”

Meanwhile, nine flood alerts have been issued, across Sussex, by the Environment Agency.

The Met Office issued a number of weather warnings over the weekend – in the west and north of the UK – as a deep area of low pressure brought a period of heavy rain and strong winds.

No such warnings were put in place in the South East but there has still been plenty of wind and rain.

Of the 96 flood alerts across the UK, nine are in Sussex. This means that flooding is possible.

The Environment Agency warned that people in Sussex should ‘be prepared’ for possible flooding if they live near these rivers: Western Rother (The Western Rother from Liss to Hardham); Lower Arun (The Rivers Arun, Chilt, Stor and Tortington Stream): Upper Arun (The Rivers Arun, North River, Kird and Par Brook); River Lox (from Chiddingfold to Drungewick, including the Loxwood Stream); River Adur West Branch (and tributaries from Coolham to Bines Green); River Adur East Branch (and tributaries from Burgess Hill to Henfield); River Uck (and the Framfield, Ridgewood and Tickerage Streams); Cuckmere River (and tributaries from Vines Cross to Exceat Bridge) & River Mole, Gatwick Stream, Ifield Brook and Burstow Stream.

1 . Fallen tree partially blocks road A large tree has fallen at the junction with Farncombe Road and Church Walk in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

